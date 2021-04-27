"I'm a better person than that:" Mount Carmel Mayor apologizes over workshop yelling incident

“I have an apology to make to the citizens of Mount Carmel,” Mount Carmel Mayor Pat Stilwell told the gathered crowd at the April 22 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
Stillwell was referencing an outburst that occurred during the town’s April 8 workshop as the board discussed the town’s animal control services and shelter.
During that discussion, Stillwell insinuated that Animal Control Officer Sherry Sexton had received her job because of her friendship with a former alderman.
“All this boils down to who she lives with,” Stillwell said of Sexton on April 8. “That’s how she got her job… I’m just saying that she got her job because it was nepotism.”
“That has nothing to do with this," Alderman Darby Patrick said. "From the time I got into office, I go from there on. What happened behind me, I don’t know. I see what I see now. She was employed when I was sworn in.”
"Pat, I disagree with that statement you just made," Alderman Jim Gilliam said to Stillwell.
"Well, you disagree with every statement," she replied.
Gilliam then told Stillwell that she was lowering herself by making the statement regarding Sexton's employment.
“For some reason, you’ve got a lot of hate for that woman,” Gilliam added.
“I don’t have any hate for anybody like you have,” Stillwell replied.
“Well, you could have fooled me,” Gilliam said.
“Shut up!” Stillwell said loudly to Gilliam.
“You make me shut up,” Gilliam replied.
Stillwell began the April 22 meeting with an apology for her actions on April 8.
“I should have never stooped in our meeting two weeks ago,” Stillwell said. “Thank goodness there wasn’t but two of you here, and I apologize to those for telling Jim to shut up. I wouldn’t even let my children say ‘shut up.’ Even the students I had in school, I would not say that, and in here I did. I just told Jim to shut up, and I’m sorry. I’m a better person than that.”
The town currently operates both animal control and shelter services for the stray animals picked up by animal control. The board is considering closing the shelter portion of their service while continuing to provide animal control services. Animals currently held in the town’s shelter along with any future animals picked up would be taken to the Hawkins County Humane Society in Rogersville.
The matter has been a point of contention for the board and has drawn input from several citizens.
The board has scheduled a public hearing for May 20 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the fate of animal shelter. An in-depth look at the decision facing the board will be found in the Review’s May 1 weekend edition.