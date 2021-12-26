Learn Microsoft Excel, complete the state-mandated Parenting and Divorce Class, or sharpen your supervisory skills through noncredit classes offered in January at Walters State Community College. To register or for more information, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.
All classes may be attended via the videoconferencing platform Zoom.
• Parenting and Divorce Online, Jan. 11 or Jan. 25, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Cost $60.
The course meets the state of Tennessee requirement of a class for divorcing couples. Lear how to co-parent and improve your family’s communication skills. Make this difficult transition in a healthy way. A certificate of completion is awarded and class participation is required.
• Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 1, Jan. 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cost $150.
Learn to save, create and print documents, create formulas, enter functions, and work with page layout features. Also pick up quick tips and shortcuts. This class meets online, on the Niswonger Campus in Greeneville and on the Morristown Campus.
• Supervisor’s Toolkit, Jan. 11, 18 and 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost $499.
Learn how to be an effective supervisor. This class covers leadership; leading a diverse workforce; providing positive and constructive feedback; optimizing contributions; personal and interpersonal effectiveness; and eliminating conflict in the workforce, addressing harassment and workforce place violence. This class will meet online and on both the Niswonger Campus in Greeneville and on the Morristown Campus.