Knoxville Opera’s Rossini Festival Int’l Street Fair will be returning to Downtown Knoxville on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
This free-admission celebration of the performing arts features 11 hours of non-stop entertainment on five outdoor stages.
Up-to-date information regarding performance schedules and festival maps will be posted on RossiniFestival.Org as they become available.
Festival highlights
● 5 Musical Stages, with 50 hours of free entertainment by 1000 artists
● YMCA FunZone on Market Square
● Eagle Distributing Beer Garden
● 100+ Artisans and Food Vendors
● Welcome Ceremonies with Elected Officials
● Mini-recitals by KO’s April 29 Puccini Gala Concert Guest Artists
● Streamliner’s Swing Orchestra free concert from 8-10 pm at the Instrumental Music Stage
Performances throughout the day
Knoxville Opera Puccini Concert Soloists: Rochelle Bard, soprano; Amy Shoremount-Obra, soprano; Adam Diegel, tenor; Scott Bearden, baritone Webb School Singers, Knoxville Opera Gospel Choir, Pellissippi State Variations, Lucia Andronescu Flamenco Dancers, Alexia Middle Eastern Dance Ensemble, Momentum Dance Lab, Knoxville Community Band, UT Jazz Big Band, Knoxville Jazz Youth Orchestra, Hardin Valley Thunder Bluegrass, Volunteer Statesmen Barbershoppers, and the UT Trombone Choir.
For more information, interview requests, or media inquiries, please contact Esther Blevins at 865-524-0795 ext. 251 or eblevins@knoxvilleopera.com
Knoxville Opera’s mission is to provide the residents of East Tennessee with high-quality, locally produced opera and to contribute to the future of the operatic art form by educating the community about opera and its role in our culture. Knoxville Opera, founded in 1978, is a non-profit organization whose programs are made possible, in part, by major funding from Steve & Ann Bailey, Eden McNabb & Chris Bishop, Celeris Networks, City of Knoxville, Downtown Knoxville Alliance, Mark & Cathy Hill, Home Federal Bank, Knox County, W.R. McNabb, Opera Volunteers International, Rotary Club of Knoxville, State of Tennessee, Tennessee Arts Commission,