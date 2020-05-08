Dear Tommy,
Mt. Carmel Elementary School recently received a check from Food City of Church Hill in the amount of $1,151. This donation comes from Food City School Bucks!
Thank you, Food City of Church Hill!! We appreciate all you do for our school and our community!
If you haven't registered your Food City Value Card with a school, please do so. Points turn into cash for the school you link to your card.
Sincerely,
Kim McCann
