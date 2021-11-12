Although Mount Carmel Elementary went to Rogersville last week to be honored by the Board of Education, it was the faculty ad students who honored the board with an original song and presentations by six students.
MCES was informed earlier this year that it is the only Reward School in Hawkins County based on state testing results from last spring.
During the Nov. 4 BOE meeting Director of School Matt Hixson noted that Mount Carmel’s accomplishment occurred during one of the toughest educational settings that many teachers, staff, parents and students have had to go through.
“They reached reward school status because they hit a 3.1 or higher on growth,” Hixson said. “They hit measurements with at least 60 percent of all students; 40 percent under-served population. They hit targets in accordance with achievement their growth, chronic absenteeism, and their sub-group populations — which includes economically disadvantaged, students with disabilities and the English language learners. So, they are to be commended for their efforts.”
Every MCES staff member in attendance was recognized and applauded by the BOE, and had a group photos in front of the board.
Afterwards a group of teachers serenaded the BOE with an original song written by Michelle Shanks and sung to the tune of “We’ve Been Working on the Railroad”. A video of that performance can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
What the students had to say
Six students also addressed the BOE about why their school is successful.
Kindergardener Nolan Thorton: “What does it look like being a kindergarten student at Mount Carmel? Could it be learning your ABCs and 123’s? We do that. Could it be smashing coconuts and carving pumpkins? Hey, we do that too. Could it be learning and still having fun? We do that. Don’t you wish you were a student at Mount Carmel?”
First grader Eden Boyd: “I like the nice teachers and the fun days we get to do. I also really like the related arts.”
Second grader Charlee McCready: “I love my school because when we get there in the mornings the teachers are standing outside and waving. I love my homeroom teacher Mrs. Short, She makes kids smile every day and makes learning fun. I love my school because our janitors — Andy, Sylvia and Sandra — work hard to keep our school germ free, and clean up all our messes. Or principal Mrs. Glass makes sure we are learning. She gives students shout-outs for doing nice things and for doing good in school.”
Third grader Emily Witt: “I’m proud that I’m in a Reward School, I’m excited to see my teachers and friends every morning. Our school makes learning fun. (Last Wednesday) morning all of the teachers dressed up like they were on The Price is Right, and we got to go to Mrs. Short’s room and join the Writing Club if we wanted to. I definitely wouldn’t pick writing over hanging out withy friends if my mom asked me, but the teachers make it fun, so I did.”
Fourth Grader Jericho Hutson: “I love Mount Carmel Elementary School because they teach us good things. We have a good school counselor and nice related arts teachers. Another good part about our school is we do fun events like rock Your School Day. Our school counselor will help you in troubled times, like a family member passing away. Our school will do anything to hep you and family members.”
Fourth grader Abby Reynolds: “What makes Mount Carmel the best school to me is we’ve got great teachers, a good principal, and good students. They all work together to make the best school ever for us.”