History Happy Hour is exited to host William Isom with Black in Appalachia on Thursday, May 19th at 6:30 p.m.
The Heritage Alliance has partnered with Black in Appalachia in the past, but we’ve never had them present at History Happy Hour.
William Isom will talk about “Enslavement to National Emancipation: Black Data from Washington County, Tennessee 1860 – 1870.” The program will begin at 6:30 pm and participants can join in-person or stream live on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page.
The event will take place in the Chester Inn’s board room, located in the back addition of the building. The program is free and open to the public!
Black in Appalachia: Research, Education & Support is a non-profit that works in collaboration with public media, residents, university departments, libraries, archives and community organizations to highlight the history and contributions of African-Americans in the development of the Mountain South and its culture.
They do that through research, local narratives, public engagement and exhibition. Black in Appalachia is a community service for Appalachian residents and families with roots in the region. William Isom is an East Tennessee native & the director of Black in Appalachia.
He coordinates the project’s research, community data base development, documentary film & photography production, oral history collection, and educational events with residents. For more information, visit their website at www.blackinappalachia.org.
History Happy Hour takes place on the third Thursday of the month through November at 6:30 pm.
The full schedule for the year is available at heritageall.org and on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page. Put the dates on your calendar, because you never know what you’re going to learn at History Happy Hour.
This program offers insightful history to the public, fosters a collaborative relationship with various individuals and organizations, and increases the role of the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum as a community meeting place.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission.
For more information on the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour, or the Heritage Alliance please call our office at 423.753.9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at 423.753.4580.
You can also contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/
Be sure to follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages and the Chester Inn Museum’s YouTube channel for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.