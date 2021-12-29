Police say a 30-year-old Rogersville woman allowed her 8-year-old daughter to shoot a deer that was standing just inside the Holston Army Ammunition Plant security fence in Mount Carmel.
Heather Sue Cross, 30, 164 Stewart Drive, Rogersville, was arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on several charges including felony reckless endangerment, and multiple hunting violations.
Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency Officer Austin Wilson stated in his report that he responded to a poaching complaint on Highway 11-W in Mount Carmel where he located a Taurus 9mm handing and spent shell casings inside Cross’s vehicle.
“Upon questioning Heather Cross and her two daughters we determined that Ms. Cross assisted her eight-year-old daughter in shooting at a buck deer that was located on the Holston Army Ammunition Plant’s property, just inside the fence,” Wilson said. “The individuals had spotted the deer from the eastbound lane of 11-W. Ms. Cross pulled the vehicle over to the shoulder and assisted the small juvenile in firing two rounds from a Taurus Millennium G2 9mm handgun.”
Wilson added, “The shots were fired from within the vehicle while on a busy road shoulder. The eight-year-old was assisted with shooting the handgun out of the window of the vehicle.”
Aside from felony reckless endangerment, Cross was charged with hunting from a public road, hunting from a motor vehicle, hunting without a license, violation of the hunter education requirement, and failure to wear fluorescent orange while hunting big game.
Felony reckless endangerment is a Class E felony punishable by 1-2 years if convicted.
Cross remained held in the Hawkins County Jail pending her Wednesday arrangement.