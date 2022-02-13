Sometimes it takes more than just chocolate to get the romance flowing.
Try these cocktails to get the night going with your Valentine.
Hot Buttered Bourbon
Recipe is from HGTV. Makes 2 cocktails.
Ingredients
1 cup apple cider
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
2 tablespoons honey
1/2 teaspoon cloves
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 cup bourbon
Directions
1. In a saucepan over low heat, bring apple cider to a simmer. Mix together butter, honey, cloves, cinnamon and ginger and add it to the cider, whisking until just melted.
2. Remove the pan from the heat, whisk in the bourbon and serve immediately. The drink may separate as it cools, but can be stirred again.
Rose and Mint Champagne
Recipe is from HGTV. Makes 8 1-pint cocktails.
Ingredients
2 cups sugar
2 tablespoons honey or more to taste
1/2 cup mint leaves, plus more to garnish
4 tablespoons lime juice or more to taste
1 cup dried rosebuds
2 bottles champagne brut or dry sparkling wine, chilled
Directions
1. Over medium-low heat, combine sugar with honey and a cup of water. When the sugar melts, add mint leaves and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes.
2. Strain and return liquid to saucepan. Remove from heat, then stir in fresh lime juice, crushed rosebuds and rose water. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to a week.
3. Add 2 tablespoons rose syrup to a Mason jar. Top with dry champagne or sparkling wine. Garnish with finely crushed rosebuds and mint leaves.
Hot White Russian with Salted Caramel
Recipe is from HGTV. Makes 2 cocktails.
Ingredients
1 ounce caramel sauce
1 ounce margarita salt
10 ounces hot brewed coffee
3 ounces Kahlua
1 1/2 ounces vodka
3 ounces heavy cream
Directions
1. Pour caramel sauce and margarita salt into separate small saucers that are big enough to fit the opening of the glasses you will serve the drinks in. Hold each glass upside down and dip each rim into the sauce so that it is evenly covered. Pull the glass out and allow the excess to drip before dipping in salt. Set the glasses upright and allow to dry for 5 minutes.
2. Pour 5 ounces of hot coffee into each glass, then add half a shot of vodka and one shot of Kahlua to each glass.
3. In a small saucepan, warm 3 ounces of cream over low heat but not boiling. As soon as the cream is warm, add 1 1/2 ounces to each glass of coffee. Stir before serving.