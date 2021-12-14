Americans who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season. More than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.
That dramatic bounce-back — 27.7 million more travelers than the 2020 holiday period — brings this year’s numbers in line with 2017 figures, and just 8% shy of 2019 – which was the highest on record.
“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still need to be mindful of the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel this year.
More than 100 million on the roads and 6 million in the skies
Road trips remain the top mode of travel during the holidays, with over 100 million (91%) planning to drive to their destinations, despite gasoline costing $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago. Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year. More than 6 million people are expected to fly, while 3 million are booking buses, trains and cruises.
“Travelers should pay careful attention to Covid travel requirements, particularly those journeying outside the United States,” Haas continued. “The requirements to enter different countries may vary by destination and over time. Also, Americans should be aware that new rules require them to provide a negative Covid test within a day before reentering the U.S., regardless of their vaccination status. AAA stands ready to assist you in making travel plans with confidence, so you can sit back and enjoy your vacation.”
TENNESSEE TRAVEL REBOUNDS 35%
Tennessee figures also show a strong rebound in travelers compared to the 2020 year-end holiday period. More than 2.6 million Tennesseans are forecast to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. Although that’s 5.5 percent fewer travelers than the record high set back in 2019, it’s still 689,000 (35%) more than last year.
Higher prices this holiday season
With so many planning to travel, AAA suggests booking flights, car rentals, accommodations and other activities as early as possible.
Air — Recent analysis of AAA’s flight booking data revealed that ticket prices for Christmas week are up 5% from last year, with the average lowest round-trip fare of $154 for major U.S. destinations. For those flying around New Year’s, prices are up considerably more – 27% with the average lowest fare at $182. Those wanting to book last-minute travel will find the best fares about two weeks before their travel date but keep in mind availability may be limited.
Hotels — Mid-range hotel rates have increased 36% for AAA Approved hotels for Christmas travel, with an average nightly rate of $320. For New Year’s Eve, the average nightly rate is $267.
Car Rentals — The average car rental rate has increased 20% for Christmas travel, with the average lowest daily rate of $130. It has increased 65% for New Year’s, for an average lowest daily rate of $103. Rental car companies have been re-building their inventory following a shortage over the summer, but with the increased demand expected around this time of the year, it’s important to book as early as possible.
Plan ahead for road trips
Auto travel remains the preferred mode of transportation for 91% of holiday travelers. With more than half a million additional Tennesseans on the road compared to last year, AAA believes drivers in major metro areas could see more than double the delays versus typical drive times.
The 100 million Americans planning to drive over the holidays need to be prepared for slowdowns and breakdowns. AAA expects to respond to as many as 1.3 million calls for help.
“Vehicles that have been driven less during the pandemic should get an inspection to check key components like the battery, fuel system, tires, brakes and fluid levels to avoid an unnecessary breakdown,” said Stephanie Milani, public affairs director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s important to do this as early as possible in case there is an issue that needs to be fixed.”
Motorists can visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified AAA Approved Auto Repair Facility in their area.
Theme parks, beaches and Vegas are popular destinations
AAA booking data through October shows that domestically, theme-park-heavy destinations like Orlando, Florida, and Anaheim, California, top the list of popular travel spots. Las Vegas, New York City and several other Florida cities also rank high.
1. Orlando; 2. Anaheim, CA; 3. Las Vegas, NV; 4. New York, NY; Kahului, Maui, HI (tie); 5. Honolulu, HI; 6. Miami, FL; 7. Fort Lauderdale, FL; 8. Tampa, FL; 9. Phoenix, AZ; 10. San Diego, CA