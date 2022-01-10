The Hawkins County Emergency Response Team, more commonly known as HAZMAT, has turned the corner and is putting the recent bad publicity behind it.
Last month a man who previously served as HAZMAT chief and treasurer was sentenced to probation and restitution for stealing more than $7,000 from the agency.
County Mayor Jim Lee had been withholding HAZMAT’s annual county contribution pending the outcome of the Tennessee Comptroller investigation, and HAZMAT correcting issues outlined by the Comptroller that made the theft possible.
New HAZMAT chief John Murnane told the Review Friday that Mayor Lee Mayor Lee recently released the agency’s county funding. Murnane said he is now in the process of seeking grant funding to improve the department’s equipment and training.
“We’ve got a good program,” Murnane said. “As far as the Comptroller investigation, we’ve taken care of all the discrepancies, and we actually took care of them before the report came out because we knew what had to be done. It was pretty obvious, and we fixed it.”
Murnane added, “We changed the way we’re operating financially. We do need some policies on the ways we’re doing things, and we’re re-doing all of our bylaws. But basically we’ve taken the report from the Comptroller and fixed all the problems, and I think we’ve got our feet on the ground now. I think we’ve got a bright future.”
In November the Hawkins County Commission agreed to allow Hawkins County HAZMAT to apply for recognition as a fire department with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. Murnane explained to the commission at its Nov. 22 meeting that acquiring an FDID number makes Hawkins HAZMAT eligible for various grants, and equipment through grants.
Hawkins County is unique in that it has the only independent HAZMAT agency in Tennessee that isn’t part of another fire department.
Murnane, who was named Hawkins County HAZMAT chief in October, is retired from the Kingsport Fire Department where he served on Kingsport’s HAZMAT.
Since taking over he’s been busy.
Aside from rebuilding the department, HAZMAT has responded to about a half dozen calls over there past three months, most to which were diesel spills, although there was one tractor trailer fire with the potential for emitting toxic fumes from burning mattresses, and one train wreck in Bulls Gap where a tractor trailer was struck by a train.
There’s a tremendous need for a well trained and well equipped HAZMAT in Hawkins County which has multiple factories using toxic materials, as well as heavy tractor trailer traffic, and the Norfolk Southern Railroad who hauls tankers filled with chemicals through Hawkins County every day.
The theft and ensuing comptroller investigation set the agency back years in membership, training and updating its equipment, Murnane said.
“During this Comptroller issue the Mayor took the funds and he paid our bills — just the bear necessities — and that’s the way the team functioned with just the bear necessities,” Murnane said. “The mayor wrote a check about a week ago and we’re back running ourselves. During the past three or four months the HAZMAT team has been moving on. We’ve added three new members who are operations. In the HAZMAT world you have awareness, operations, technician and specialist.”
Murnane noted that Awareness is where you have a person working in a factory who is aware of the various types of chemicals they are working with.
Operations is where you actually go out and try to confine the spill or the leak to an area. The technicians actually put on the HAZMAT suits and they’ll go down and patch a hole or stop a leak.
Murnane added, “Specialists are the guys are the guys who have training from all over the country and you have biological, radiological — and that type of training. As far as our members go it’s not bad at all.”
Hawkins County HAZMAT currently has 10 technicians trained through industry; four members who achieved technician certification through TEMA, and two HAZMAT specialists.
HAZMAT also has a new bookkeeper/treasurer and a grant writer who were both made members.
The agency recently received a $2,500 grant from the railroad to purchase monitors that will tell them what’s in the air before they enter a scene. They also received $3,500 from the state to offer a liquid propane gas live fire training course to every fire department in the county.
Murnane said having a well trained, well equipped HAZMAT in Hawkins County isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity.
“The state knows that,” Murane said. “They’ve been concerned about our county for a long time. The state knows we need to improve our training. We need to improve our equipment. We need to improve pretty much everything. I think a lot of these issues will be addressed this year.”