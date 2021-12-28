Five students honored for achievement in criminal justice competition

Five students were honored at the Hawkins Co. Board of Education’s December meeting for their outstanding achievements in the East Tennessee Criminal Justice CSI Competition.
CTE (Career and Technical Education) Director Brandon Williams began by introducing the new VHS CTE instructor, Richard McGinnis who took over the program after Kevin Hilton left the position just before the beginning of the school year. McGennis previously served as the school’s School Resource Officer.
“I am very proud of him and the work that he is doing,” Williams said of McGinnis.
McGinnis told the board that he took five VHS students to the November competition as a “team of first-timers.”
Though Elizabethton High School won the competition, McGinnis noted that VHS was ahead of them in five of the seven categories. All five VHS students who competed scored in the 90s or better.
Aedyn Mullins and Grant Armstrong competed in foot molds and cast impressions, placing second with a score of 94.
Adrianna Mestanza competed in glass analysis, where she scored a 91 and placed third. She also competed in fingerprinting, where she scored a perfect 100 and won first place.
Skyler Erwin and Eliza Smith also competed in field sobriety tests and non-felony traffic stops. In field sobriety, Smith scored a 94 and placed fifth, and Erwin scored a 96 and placed fourth. In traffic stops, Smith scored a 95 and placed third, and Erwin scored a 98 and placed second.
“These guys were super professional,” McGinnis said of the students. “I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of kids to go and compete. This has just blessed me beyond measure by taking them. I told them they made an old man very happy that day.”