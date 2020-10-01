Rhonda Hisle age 66 Kingsport, Tn. passed away Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at Holston Valley after an extended illness.
She was employed at Holston Valley as a Coder in Medical Records. She worked at HCMH Rogersville for several years.
She is preceded in death by her father Harold Gaines.
She is survived by her daughter, Monica Howard of Kingsport, her son Eric Strawser of Lorain, Ohio and her mother Carol Gaines of Rogersville, sister Vicki (Stephen)Brown of Dunnellon, Florida. Grandchildren; Danielle, Caden, and Chase Howard of Kingsport. Funeral and burial will be October 3, 2020 at Linton, In.