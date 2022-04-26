A man was arraigned last week on felony theft and vandalism charges stemming from the Nov. 19, 2021 theft of two catalytic converters from vehicles that belong to the Chip Hale Center in Rogersville.
Patrick Niles Ward, 51, 1212 Jarvis Road, Rogersville, was initially charged with misdemeanor theft when the cost of reinstalling the recovered converters was estimated at $200.
Later it was revealed that Ward allegedly stole a spare tire and battery as well. The total cost to the Chip Hale Center to install the converters, and replace the tire and battery, was reported to the Rogersville Police Department last week at $1,369.
Hawkins County has experienced a surge in catalytic convert theft in recent months. Bandits are able to easily cut them off cars and sell them for the precious metals they contain.
RPD Detective Andy Banks stated in his report that the Chip Hale Center received a telephone tip stating that Ward had sold their two converters to Chris Cowan. Both were located at Cowan’s shop on Oak Grove Road.
Cowan told Banks he purchased two converters from Ward for $380, he didn’t know they were stolen.
Ward was arraigned in Hawkins County Sessions Court on April 20 for theft over $1,000 and vandalism, and was released on recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 23.
Pit Bull kills Chihuahua
On April 19 around 4:39 p.m. HCSO Deputy Hunter Newton responded to a residence on Pleasant Hill Road in Bulls Gap where Rex and Sandy McKinney reported that their neighbor’s pit bull came onto their property and killed their small black Chihuahua that was tied up outside.
Rex reported that he heard what sounded two dogs fighting outside. He went outside and observed a brown pit bull mix shaking its head with his small dog in its mouth. The pit bull then ran away, and the Chihuahua died. Newton was unable to locate the pit bull as of the time his report was filed.
Gunshots fired toward neighbor’s home
On April 19 HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins responded to Mount Zion Road in the Whitesburg community on a report of gunshots and a woman screaming. Neighbors reported that the shots and screams came from the area of an abandoned mobile hoe where a man known to them as Gary Bell stays.
Deputies reported that when they spoke to Bell he was highly intoxicated and stated he was shooting drones out of the sky. A Mossburg .308 hunting rife was sitting outside his back door with spent shell casings beside it. Bell reported that no one was staying with him.
Shorty after deputies left a neighbor called the HCSO again and reported that two friends were walking the fence line when Bell came outside and started yelling, and fired a shot at them. The neighbor stated that the bullet was so close to him he heard it hit the ground. When deputies returned to Bell’s residence he was gone and a warrant for reckless endangerment was filed. As of Monday Bell was still wanted.
Items stolen prior to estate sale
Slater Auction and Realty reported on March 31 that a residence on Austin Drive near Rogersvlle which was scheduled to have an estate sale was burgled. Danny Slater reported at the time he’d photographed the items and it would take time to itemize what was missing.
On April 19 Slater provided the list which reported the value of missing items at $8,850. The majority of items taken were power and hand tools. Also taken were baseball cards, a welder, a generator, a guitar, a knife collection, oil lamps, and 15 die-cast banks.
Shots fired after speeding complaint
On April 20 HCSO Deputy Kevin Johnson responded to a shots fired complaint at a residence on Tranbarger Drive north of Allandale. The alleged victim stated he, his son and the son’s girlfriend were sitting on the porch of their residence when a maroon vehicle that appeared to be a Honda drove by at a high rate of speed.
The father stated that he yelled for the vehicle to slow down, and the vehicle came to a stop about 75 feet past the residence. The father then walked out into the yard, at which time the driver reportedly pointed a small caliber handgun out the window and fired two shots in the air in the direction of their residence. The vehicle then sped away. Johnson was unable to locate a vehicle matching that description in the area.