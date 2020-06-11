Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard returned home from Washington D.C. on Tuesday, June 9 after being deployed on Thursday, June 4. Among them were numerous soldiers from areas of East Tennessee such as Rogersville, Mount Carmel and Russellville.
According to a press release from the Tennessee National Guard, the soldiers were sent to D.C. “In response to the civil unrest in the District of Columbia and at the request of Gov. Bill Lee.”
“More the 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 134th
Air Refueling Wing deployed to the nation’s capital on Thursday, June 4,” read the press release. “These Soldiers and Airmen provided additional support to the Washington D.C. National Guard, law enforcement and first responders to protect life, preserve property, and ensure public safety.”
The press release also noted that Tennessee sent more National Guard Service members than any other state.
East Tennessee makes up half of those sent
Not only did Tennessee send more service members than any other state, but around half of them came from East Tennessee.
Major Lorance Baldwin, who is headquartered in Mount Carmel told the Review that around 1,000 soldiers from Tennessee were sent to D.C., and around 500 of them were East Tennesseans.
“We had several units from East Tennessee, including my headquarters in Mount Carmel, all the way down through our squadron,” Baldwin said. “The last unit that we had was down in Rockwood, Tennessee. We also had a small contingent from Russellville.”
When asked why Tennessee sent more servicemen than other states, Sergeant McCravy of the Greeneville National Guard recruiting office said, “Well, we are the Volunteer state.”
“The need was great enough, and, luckily, we were the closest unit with the largest amount of folks at the time, so we were assigned the mission,” Baldwin added.
Tennesseans asked to “provide a calming presence” in the area
“The Governor asked us to go upon the invitation from President Trump to assist other states with assisting the local police, the state police and the parks police in the D.C. area with helping to observe the monuments, protect the citizens up there and provide a calming presence in the area,” Baldwin said.
Each troop from Tennessee was tasked with this same job.
“It went very well,” Baldwin said of the mission. “We were part of a multi-state task force. The mission that we were assigned was actually in Lafayette Park, which is north of the White House. It was a very long day that we were there for that particular mission. That was actually the day after they had the Black Lives Matter painting on the main road and the Washington, D.C. Mayor proclaimed that the street would have its name changed.”
The soldiers were only given 24 hours to prepare before they were sent to D.C.
“We mobilized a lot of people in about 24 hours and brought them to D.C.,” Baldwin said. “But, it happened very efficiently.”
“As we’ve seen time and time again, the Tennessee National Guard can and will respond at a
moment’s notice to provide capabilities and capacity,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee
Adjutant General said within the press release. “In less than 24 hours and without hesitation, more than 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen were able to answer the call and support our fellow guard members in Washington D.C. In true Tennessee volunteer spirit, we provided twice as many National Guard service members, more than any other state.”
The press release also noted that the total number of Soldiers and Airmen mobilized for various missions, to include COVID-19 response, is over 2,200. The Tennessee National Guard has more than 12,000 service members uniquely prepared to rapidly respond to the needs of Tennessee and the nation.
