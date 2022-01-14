The top-two finishers in Hawkins County’s county-wide fifth-grade essay contest were from Rogersville City School, and were honored by the RCS Board of Education Tuesday evening.
Rylee Sivert was the winner and received a $75 prize from event sponsor Hawkins County Farm Bureau.
Cadence Jarnigan placed second and received a $50 prize.
St. Clair Elementary 5th-grader Emma Matthews placed third. Matthews received a $25 prize and her teacher Mr. Hensley received $25.
During Tuesday’s RCS BOE meeting Sivert and Jarnigan each received a certificate of recognition from RCS Director Edwin Jarnagin (no relation).
Sivert and Jarnigan then presented their winning essays to the board.
Sivert’s essay opens by asking the question, “Why is agriculture important?”
“Agriculture is important because it provides most of our basic needs, and many of our wants. … Our basic needs of food, clothing, shelter, medicines, and many jobs are provided by agriculture. Don’t forget our wants either like basketballs, makeup and many other fun products are provided by agriculture.”
Jarnigan opens her essay by pointing out that by growing up on a farm she learned a lot about agriculture.
“First, agriculture provides many things that we use daily,” Jarnigan said. “Second, agriculture has a huge impact on the economy. Third, agriculture is important for our environment.”
She concluded, “Agriculture supplies and affects the world in many ways. From feeding humans to feeding animals, agriculture helps feed many living things. Agriculture also helps supply jobs and money for many people. Our environment is affected greatly by agriculture.”
A video of the their speeches can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
RCS 5th grade teacher Laura Hartness told the board that every year Hawkins County 5th-graders have the opportunity to participate in the essay contest, which is sponsored by the Tennessee Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom and the Tennessee Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee.
Hartness noted that both Sivert and Jarnigan plan on entering their essays in a 4-H speech contest as well. Tuesday’s BOE presentation was a good practice session.
Following the speeches Board chairman Reed Matney said, “You certainly did a great job and made everyone at Rogersville City School very proud. Keep up the good work and I know you’ll go far.”