On Tuesday I received notification from Vic Whipple, President of the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department that the Laurel VFD voted to donate their 1999 American LaFrance pumper to the {span}Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association.{/span}
This is the fourth major donation of fire equipment your Association has facilitated in the last four months.
To be eligible to receive this truck the following stipulations must be met and agreed to:
1. The fire department must be a member of theHawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association and have adequate space to house the truck.
2. The truck must respond on all automatic and mutual aid calls when dispatched.
3. The truck must replace an older vehicle presently in service with ownership of the vehicle taken out of service transferred to the HCVFA.
4. The truck cannot be sold or donated.
5. Ownership of truck reverts to the HCVFA in the event the department is disestablished.
6. The department receiving the truck shall pay the costs for having the truck delivered to Hawkins County.
Estimated delivery of this latest acquisition is expected by Oct. 15, 2021.
If you are interested in this vehicle and agree to the six stipulations above please reply in writing/email to the President of HCVFA at: Kirkbo65@charter.net
The fire truck specifications include: 1999 American LaFrance; 4-guys stainless steel rescue body, built by 4-Guys Manufacturing; 31,800 GVW; Hale QMax 2250 GPM pump, rated at 1750 GPM; 30’ 7” long; 10’ 2” tall; 180 inch wheel base; Detroit Diesel 60 Series – 430 Hp; Allison world transmission HD-4060P OEM, rebuilt/replaced 2019; Jacobs engine brake; NEW brakes, rotors, air canister 2021; LED headlights; 500-Gallon water poly tank; and 1” Booster line.
Whenever someone asks you what the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association does, you can tell them they work to improve the quality of fire service in Hawkins County.
Bill Killen is a retired US Navy and NASA firefighter who currently serves as President of the Hawkins County Volunteer Firefighters Association.