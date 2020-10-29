Saturday's Horse Seminar at the Sayrah Barn went off without a hitch, drawing a large crowd of horse enthusiasts.
Hawkins County's 'Horse Whisperer' Michael Hepler and Knoxville's Cara Culotta taught visitors how to be more in tune with a horse’s ‘signs’ to desensitize the horse to things that might spook them.
Fifth-grade Ragan Seal also worked alongside her mentor, Michael Hepler.
The event also featured a petting zoo, vendors with items for sale, music by Victor Travis Phillips and Sophie Redwine, and food that was generously donated by the Carnival Café.
All proceeds were generously donated to the Hawkins County Humane Society.