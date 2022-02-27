A lifelong resident of the Kingsport/Church Hill, TN. area has just released her second book, Words Attitudes Actions, a collection of inspiring thoughts that will encourage you to start with prayer.
Barbara Linkous stated that even as a very young child, she would entertain her family with her imaginary friends and family stories. She has always loved to read and was encouraged by her high school English teacher to write down her thoughts.
The idea for Barbara’s first book, a historical fiction named Cora’s Story Life on Bays Mountain, was planted years ago. Readers say that Cora’s Story entertains and encourages as Cora finds her way to a life filled with the grace of God. Barbara stated, “As a child, I loved to hear my grandmother and mother talk about their formative years growing up on ‘the mountain.’ I have loved the positive response from local readers who recognize Cora’s description of the communities surrounding Bays Mountain.”
Barbara said that her new book titled, Words Attitudes Actions (a collection of thoughts that will encourage you to start with prayer) is a gift from God. “I never believed when I first wrote down my thoughts about prayer that I would feel impressed to share those thoughts with others. It is never too late to write your story. I wrote this book for the new Christians who haven’t yet developed consistant prayer life or those who have lost their way and need to start with prayer.” The chapters are short, engaging, and on point. The book can be read as a short daily devotional or all at once. Barbara hopes that Words Attitudes Actions will be shared with others as a gift or outreach tool.
Words Attitudes Actions is currently available on Amazon as an e-book or paperback. Cora’s Story is also available on Amazon as an e-book, paperback, and audiobook on Audible and iTunes.