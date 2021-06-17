Hawkins School Board honors retirees

At their June 3 meeting, the Hawkins County School board honored 23 retirees who ranged from principles, teachers, custodians and bus drivers.
Each received a gift bag and heard a ‘thank-you’ address from Board of Education Chairman Chris Christian.
“You’re not teachers—you’re builders of futures,” Christian told the group. Those are our futures.”
He noted that it takes a special kind of person to work in education.
“I don’t want anyone to take a teacher lightly,” he added. “You are not only teaching reading, writing and arithmetic, but you are developing our future…You will always be welcome at Hawkins County Schools. Thank you for your service and commitment to this school system. You have made us better by your hard work and diligence.”
Only 12 of the 23 were able to attend the event, but Director of Schools Matt Hixson read each member’s name aloud.
The following teachers and staff members were honored on June 3:
Kristi Cardenas — teacher, Surgoinsville Elementary:
Heidi Randolph — teacher, Hawkins Elementary
Betty Brennan — teacher, Volunteer High School
Debbie Stapleton — aide, Bulls Gap School
Sandra Head — custodian, Mount Carmel Elementary
Betty Brown — teacher, Surgoinsville Elementary
Barry Bellamy —principal, Hawkins Elementary
Tonni Carrigan — teacher, Mount Carmel Elementary
Barbara Grizzel — teacher, Mooresburg Elementary
Tamera Tate — teacher, Volunteer High School
Sandy Williams — principal, Keplar (and this year McPheeters Bend Elementary)
Dorothy “Janette” Trent — aide, Bulls Gap School
Anna Katherine West — state aide, Keplar
Sheila Annette — aide, Surgoinsville Elementary
Pamela Rowland Griffin — teacher, Bulls Gap School
Cynthia Clark — teacher, Carters Valley Elementary
Wanda Whitaker — bus driver
Darrell Gilliam — water and septic plant operator and bus driver
Beverly Davis — aide, Hawkins Elementary
Tonia Starnes — teacher, Keplar
Sandra Penland — teacher, Carters Valley Elementary
Beth Holt — assistant director of schools
Phyllis “Darlene” Trent — teacher, Bulls Gap School.