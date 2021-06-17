Hawkins School Board honors retirees

The Hawkins County School Board honored 23 retirees at their June 3 meeting. The 12 retirees pictured above attended the event in person and received a 'thank you' gift bag

 Photo courtesy of Michelle Harless

At their June 3 meeting, the Hawkins County School board honored 23 retirees who ranged from principles, teachers, custodians and bus drivers.

Each received a gift bag and heard a ‘thank-you’ address from Board of Education Chairman Chris Christian.

“You’re not teachers—you’re builders of futures,” Christian told the group. Those are our futures.”

He noted that it takes a special kind of person to work in education.

“I don’t want anyone to take a teacher lightly,” he added. “You are not only teaching reading, writing and arithmetic, but you are developing our future…You will always be welcome at Hawkins County Schools. Thank you for your service and commitment to this school system. You have made us better by your hard work and diligence.”

Only 12 of the 23 were able to attend the event, but Director of Schools Matt Hixson read each member’s name aloud.

The following teachers and staff members were honored on June 3:

Kristi Cardenas — teacher, Surgoinsville Elementary:

Heidi Randolph — teacher, Hawkins Elementary

Betty Brennan — teacher, Volunteer High School

Debbie Stapleton — aide, Bulls Gap School

Sandra Head — custodian, Mount Carmel Elementary

Betty Brown — teacher, Surgoinsville Elementary

Barry Bellamy —principal, Hawkins Elementary

Tonni Carrigan — teacher, Mount Carmel Elementary

Barbara Grizzel — teacher, Mooresburg Elementary

Tamera Tate — teacher, Volunteer High School

Sandy Williams — principal, Keplar (and this year McPheeters Bend Elementary)

Dorothy “Janette” Trent — aide, Bulls Gap School

Anna Katherine West — state aide, Keplar

Sheila Annette — aide, Surgoinsville Elementary

Pamela Rowland Griffin — teacher, Bulls Gap School

Cynthia Clark — teacher, Carters Valley Elementary

Wanda Whitaker — bus driver

Darrell Gilliam — water and septic plant operator and bus driver

Beverly Davis — aide, Hawkins Elementary

Tonia Starnes — teacher, Keplar

Sandra Penland — teacher, Carters Valley Elementary

Beth Holt — assistant director of schools

Phyllis “Darlene” Trent — teacher, Bulls Gap School.