Southern Festival of Books recorded readings, conversations available

Though the 32nd annual Southern Festival of Books took place from Oct. 1-11, readers can still enjoy festival content on the Southern Festival of Books' various media platforms.
Tune in to hear from more than 100 authors from across genres: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, mystery, children’s and YA. This year’s festival has featured several New York Times bestselling and critically acclaimed authors including Kiley Reid, Erik Larson, U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, Ann Patchett and Yaa Gyasi.
Folks can access these sessions at the Southern Festival of Books app (Android | Apple) and through the Attendify website, as well as the Festival’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Couldn't make the live sessions and would like to watch a recording? The festival’s YouTube library will contain many of the sessions immediately following their live run. Stay tuned to the Southern Festival of Books website for updates and check them out @sofestofbooks on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.