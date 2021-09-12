Asking questions can be an effective teaching tool. That is the method Isaac Watts used in this hymn, In the first three stanzas, he asks a series of six rhetorical questions.
(A rhetorical question is a question that doesn’t need to be answered because everyone already knows the answer)
Those kinds of questions are used to emphasize a point. For example, if you sat down to eat with dirty hands, your mother might have asked, “How many times have I told you to wash your hands before you come to the dinner table?”
That would be a rhetorical question because you already knew the answer; she always told you and it was every day but she wants to emphasize it again and again and again until you got it.
The Apostle Paul used a rhetorical question in his letter to the church at Rome when he was explaining the abundance of God’s grace in forgiving our sin; He asked, “Shall we continue in sin, that God’s grace may abound?”
And then he answered his question with the obvious, “NO! God forbid.”
In the six questions in this song, the expected (or appropriate) answer is always and emphatically, “NO!”
I think, sometimes when we sing this, we get caught up in the melody and the meter of the song and we miss the questions. And, in our written, English language, many times we don’t even recognize a question until we get to the question mark at the end. I mean, look at the title and ask yourself, “Have I ever read this as a question?”
Listen to how much more impacting verse two is when it is read aloud and without phrase breaks? “Must I be carried to the skies on flow’ry beds of ease while others fought to win the prize and sailed through bloody seas?”
The answer is emphatically NO!
After all the questions, verse four gives committed soldiers of the cross the appropriate response: “Sure I must fight if I would reign; Increase my courage, Lord. I’ll bear the toil (and) endure the pain, supported by Thy Word.”
If we are going to stand for Christ, we can expect to face opposition because the kind of people who hated and opposed Christ, will have the same attitude toward us. Great multitudes of Christians have suffered and even died for their faith.Can we expect to be “carried to the skies on flowery beds of ease?” Again, the answer is NO!
Two final stanzas are often omitted from most hymnals. I have included them because they encourage the people of God with a certainty of victory.
Here is the complete text --
1. Am I a soldier of the cross, A follow’r of the Lamb? And shall I fear to own His cause, Or blush to speak His name?
2. Must I be carried to the skies On flow’ry beds of ease, While others fought to win the prize, And sailed through bloody seas?
3. Are there no foes for me to face? Must I not stem the flood? Is this vile world a friend to grace,To help me on to God?
4. Sure I must fight if I would reign; Increase my courage, Lord; I’ll bear the toil, endure the pain, Supported by Thy Word.
5. Thy saints in all this glorious war Shall conquer, though they die; They see the triumph from afar, By faith’s discerning eye.
6. When that illustrious day shall rise, And all Thy armies shine In robes of vict’ry through the skies,The glory shall be Thine.
