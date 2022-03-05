This time last year, if you had asked Jordan Hughes if he would have ever imagined a career in graphic design and installation, he would have likely given you a puzzled look and told you “no.”
Ask him today, though, and you will get a very different answer. You might be wondering what could have possibly changed that in just twelve short months: answer – a meaningful work-based learning student internship with a local print shop.
Jordan, a senior at Cherokee High School, has been completing a work-based learning student internship with DivisionWon in Rogersville since he returned to school in August.
DivisionWon is a print shop that designs, produces, and installs nearly anything you could want on vinyl. Although that kind of work was not something he had previously considered as a career option, after working for there for the past six months, it is certainly not out of the question as he approaches graduation.
Hawkins County Schools and DivisionWon have developed a partnership for career and technical education (CTE) students over the past two years. Jordan’s internship began as class of 2021 graduate Hunter Hixson’s internship was coming to an end.
Jordan knows the owners of DivisionWon, who were sad to see Hunter leave because he had become such an asset to the team they were sure they would miss him dearly. As a result, the owners set about securing their next intern on their own, with no prompting from the school system, which is something I hope to see much more of in the near future as we work to expand and improve work-based learning partnerships with local employers.
Jordan told me he wasn’t sure how he would like the work when the owners asked him to intern with them, but decided it was worth giving it a try, and if you ask him today you will find he is glad he did!
Jordan attends classes at Cherokee in the morning and reports to work at DivisionWon around noon each day. While he is at work you are likely to find him doing all sorts of things.
Some days Jordan spends time designing and laying out print jobs for orders, some days he assists with building signs and banners, and some days he spends time on site a customer’s places of business installing vinyl graphics and decals.
That last activity is his favorite, Jordan said, “I really enjoy working on site and interacting with customers.”
Customer service and other similar employability skills are taught in all CTE courses. Jordan learned about interacting with customers and professionalism in the business setting during his time in Jeff Hobbs’s Engineering and Design classes at Cherokee.
Jordan said, “We did a lot of hands-on work in those classes where we took things from design concepts and developed them into working prototypes and models.”
He considers those experiences as his most valuable learning opportunities to prepare him for the work he does at DivisionWon each day.
As graduation is approaching quickly, I asked Jordan what he planned to do in terms of working at DivisionWon and if he had plans to seek additional training or education.
He said while he has not made up his mind entirely, he is leaning toward attending Walters State Community College to study business and marketing and would likely finish that training at East Tennessee State University. He is certain, however, that he wants to continue working for DivisionWon for now, even if it is just part-time while he attends college courses.
I am always curious what students like the most about completing work-based learning internships, so I asked Jordan. His response was, “I really like that I get to leave at lunch time and go earn money doing work I enjoy.
Being able to work from noon to – 3:30 has also been beneficial in terms of my schedule with athletics. I run track and cross country, and it would be difficult for me to work a part-time job after 3:30 because I am normally at practice or at a meet. This internship allows me to go to work during the school day, learn about work that I enjoy, earn money, and still be able to compete in school athletics!”
All of those reasons Jordan responded with are great, and they are all reasons we want to continue providing our students with work-based learning internship opportunities.
However, the last thing Jordan told me is the one that makes me most excited about seeing more and more student interns working with employers in the area.
He said, “Working at DivisionWon is not something I would have considered until I started this internship, but I really enjoy the work and I may end up pursuing this type of work or work in this field as a career path.”
That is phenomenal. Sometimes students start an internship knowing precisely what kind of career they are pursuing, and the goal of the internship is to get some real world experience and on-the-job training.
However, sometimes, like in Jordan’s case, students enter an internship without knowing for sure what they plan to do after high school. We hope that we are able to pair students like that with placements in an industry they will enjoy. Sometimes it works out as it did for Jordan and the student walks away knowing they enjoy that type of work, sometimes it is the opposite and the student leaves the placement knowing it is not for them.
In both cases, though, that is a priceless learning experience for a student, and could quite possibly change their life for the better having had the experience.
To learn more about work-based learning student internships or how your business or industry can partner with Hawkins County Schools contact Brandon Williams at brandon.williams@hck12.net or 423-272-7629 x2007.