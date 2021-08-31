The American Cancer Society held its annual Hawkins County Relay for Life at Rogersville City Park.
The event raised money for the American Cancer Society as well as honoring cancer survivors and remembering those who have lost their battle with cancer.
The different relay teams sold food during the event and musical entertainment was provided by the Flying J’s.
The relay features several walks.
The survivor walk for cancer survivors, the caregiver walk which honors those who have cared for cancer patients, and the luminary walk, a candlelight lap remembering those who were lost to cancer.