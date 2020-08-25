ROGERSVILLE -- State officials on Friday awarded $61 million in emergency broadband grants, with $5.5 million announced for HolstonConnect, LLC. The grants were awarded through the recently created Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund.
“The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have shown the absolute necessity of robust, high-speed broadband availability to all citizens, said Jimmy Sandlin, General Manager of Holston Electric Cooperative and HolstonConnect, LLC. “From public health mandates requiring closure of schools, primary work locations shifting to residential homes and closed medical facilities, without access to broadband our members do not have the ability to continue to function equally in society. Today’s welcomed announcement will help further speed up the deployment of fiber optic services to rural locations within our service territory.”
The Tenn. Dept. of Economic and Community Development worked with the Tenn. Electric Cooperative Association and other stakeholders to develop the Tenn. Emergency Broadband Fund using a portion of resources allocated to the state through the Coronavirus Relief Fund. As a recipient, HolstonConnect will utilize the funds before the end of 2020.
The funding was awarded for a portion of the Rogersville-North and Pressman’s Home area and a portion of the Persia area, providing access to more than 2,300 homes, businesses and industries lacking present service.
“Our employees deserve a round of applause for turning around the grant application within a very short deadline. Steve Pittman, Information Technology and Compliance Officer, and Jennifer Dale, Business Development Manager for HolstonConnect worked diligently, along with Thomas Powell, Director of Broadband Operations, the Finance and Accounting Department and all other HolstonConnect employees to make this happen,” Sandlin stated. “With this award, HolstonConnect is demonstrating our ability to expand access quickly and leverage grant funds for maximum impact. We appreciate the trust and confidence Governor Lee and The Tenn. Department of Economic and Community Development has placed in us through the announcement.”
HolstonConnect will immediately begin additional construction to expedite broadband service to these locations that currently do not have access. The project will enable people in some of the most remote parts of the service territory to participate in modern work, education and commerce. Broadband expansion will also improve the region’s ability to respond to current and future public health emergencies.
For additional information about HolstonConnect, visit www.holstonconnect.com.