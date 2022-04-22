For the past 50 years, the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) has been helping our neighbors help themselves.
We serve as a leading nonprofit providing education, direction and support to those living in poverty in Northeast Tennessee’s upper eight counties — Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington.
At our essence, we are a community action agency, which means we carry out the Community Action Program started by the 1964 Economic Opportunity Act created by Johnson to empower the poor and eradicate poverty. A main tenet of community action agencies such as ours is to promote self-sufficiency. We teach area residents – who we call “neighbors” – how to help themselves.
We are here to offer them hope. We do not judge, but we do ask the hard questions. While poverty is always with us, we especially want to end generational poverty – or poverty that has been experienced by a family for at least two generations.
We operate at a grassroots level guided by a community-needs assessment to ensure we provide the tools and resources that destroy barriers holding them back from being self-sufficient.
Our biggest strength is how we dig down into root causes, not only in each neighbor, but in each community. We were developed to move not only individuals out of poverty but work together to move entire communities.
We know this is a long journey for many, especially those who were struggling before COVID-19 struck. And, now we are being contacted by a new group of neighbors who say the pandemic has placed financial hardships on them in ways they have never experienced before. The needs of our neighbors are greater than ever before, but so is our commitment to them.
The first step toward receiving help is contacting us – and that’s a really difficult thing for some people. Some have never had the need to reach out, or they feel that they can somehow manage on their own.
We stress that there are different levels of poverty, with each bringing its own unique obstacles. Some of our neighbors might need help paying rent or an electric bill, others might need food. Still others might need help with college or trade school so they can land a better-paying job, or maybe they just need a reliable car so they keep employment. We help them all right where they are.
We also believe education plays a crucial role in reducing poverty. We teach our neighbors basic financial strategies so they can make sound decisions, take care of themselves, and break the poverty cycle once and for all. We want our neighbors to know that there are more opportunities to succeed in Tennessee than ever before. But, they will never get out of poverty without advanced job skills or an education that allows them to increase their pay to a living wage. We can help with that!
The good news is that our services have a domino effect. When we help one neighbor become self-sufficient, then this will change their family, which changes the neighborhood, then the community, the county, and the region. We believe we can help eradicate poverty in our area, one neighbor at a time.
To learn more or to find a nearby Neighborhood Service Center, please call 423-246-6180 or visit our website at www.helpingneighbors.com.
Here are some of the many services we provide:
• Neighborhood Services for those needing help with their rent/mortgage; help with expenses tied to furthering their education; self-sufficiency support including budget preparation and financial counseling; help with clothing, tools and equipment needed for employment; income management; help with health needs such as dental, vision and prescriptions; and our Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for those struggling to afford energy costs including heating, cooling, firewood, coal and gas.
• Head Start, a unique comprehensive early childhood education program that promotes school readiness for children ages 3-4.
• Weatherization, a U.S. Department of Energy program that reduces energy costs for low-income households by increasing the energy efficiency of homes.
• Education Programs that provide financial aid to those wanting to attend school or continue their education, including dual enrollment for high school students.