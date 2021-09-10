Dr. Blaine Jones

1. Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001?
On the morning of September 11, 2001 I was in my medical office across from Hawkins County Memorial Hospital seeing patients. I had seen the first couple of patients when my wife called me. April was at home with our 21 month old little girl, Emma, and they were having breakfast and watching the news. She called to tell me to go into my office and turn on the TV. There had been a plane that had hit one of the World Trade Center towers. Within a few minutes of me turning on the TV, I witnessed the second plane fly into the second of the World Trade Center towers and I told April, “that was no accident, this is all out terrorism”! My world, our world has never been the same.
2. What emotions did you feel when you learned of the attacks?
I remember the rest of that day was mostly glued to the TV and trying to console my staff and the few patients who did come in to see me that day – most of them cancelled their appointments, as they did the following day as well. I could hardly wait to get home to my wife and child, to be with them, to protect them as best I could. I remember praying. I remember being concerned almost to the point of being scared. The following day, I organized a remembrance and prayer service for all of the other physicians, staff and patients who were in the office that morning. I spoke. We cried. We prayed. We sang “America the Beautiful”. We hugged and we prayed some more. We all knew that things would never be the same for our great country and for our world.
3. In what ways did this day change your life?
A few days later I was out mowing in the fields behind my house and I remember all I could do was keep looking skyward for planes as though further attacks were imminent. Finally, I was looking skyward and praying to God for our country, our safety and for the safety and protection of my child and family. It is a day, a time in one’s life that indelibly leaves a mark, a scar for us to forever remember the tragedy that took place, and it is a reminder for us to turn to God always and know He was, and always will be, in control.