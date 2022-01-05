Something newsworthy is going on in part of Hawkins County and over into Hancock, that is not being seen anywhere else in our region. It seems altars are beginning to be full again and people accepting the “gift of Christmas”. To our non-churched community, it means people are putting their faith in Jesus Christ and becoming His followers.
Some smaller rural churches with aging congregations that have gone many years without seeing people come to Christ are beginning to see people accept Christ just every week or two and through the summer and fall have been baptizing them in rivers and lakes, ponds and creeks. They are sending me photos and texts.
This should generate “hope” and “expectancy” for all of us in an uncertain 2022 ahead.
There is an opportunity in 2022 that would take a total community involvement and that would require our community to begin planning NOW for a fall “Crusade” of some type with our different church denominations and business-people working together.
Pastor John Butler and I have been in communication with evangelist Rick Gage of GO TELL Ministries (www.gotellministries.com). Rick held a multi county crusade in Morristown in 2019 that was incredibly effective and well received. This was multi denominational effort that spanned over four counties, saw hundreds of first-time decisions for Christ, and hundreds of families impacted by this four-day crusade. The following is an excerpt from Dr. Dean Haun from First Baptist Church Morristown regarding the 2019 Crusade in Hamblen County.
“To say that the crusade was a blessing would be a vast understatement. In four nights, we had a total attendance of 17,000 people. We witnessed more than 900 decisions for Christ with 369 being first-time professions of faith. Also, greater than 50 people responded, seeking God’s will for their lives. We saw 45 inmates at our local jail come to know Christ. The GO TELL Team spoke to more than 5000 students in our local public schools. On Student Night – the closing night, we saw 390 decisions and an estimated crowd of greater than 7000 people with nearly half being students.”
Pastor Butler and I have been praying for a major move of God in our county. We believe God may be answering those prayers through a crusade with GO TELL Ministries. This would be a great opportunity for our churches to come together for the advancement of the gospel here in our area. As a church member, pastor, or leader, or as a businessman or just an interested individual, you are in a unique position to help influence and encourage others in this adventure.
Pastor Butler and I invite everyone that has a great burden for the lost souls of our area, to meet with us and Rick Gage 6:30 PM Thursday January 6, 2022, at East Rogersville Baptist Church for a time of sharing the vision of an area wide crusade. Please feel free to invite others to join us. There will be a meal served but we need an RSVP from you as quickly as possible. You can respond directly by sending an email to john@erbc.org or calling the office at ERBC 423.272.2496.
What can be more important for us to be focused on in these “last days” than the souls of our friends, families, and neighbors. Or what can be a better way to unite the churches in our area than through this crusade opportunity. Remember the words of Jesus,
I do not pray for these alone, but also for those who will believe in Me through their word; that they all may be one, as You, Father, are in Me, and I in You; that they also may be one in Us, that the world may believe that You sent Me. (John 17:20-23)
Let’s unite around the gospel so our community might know Jesus!