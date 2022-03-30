Hawkins County was responsible for hosting the Upper 8 Sub-Regional Public Speaking Contest for 4th-8th grade divisions of the Upper 8 Counties of East Tennessee.
This year, Hawkins County had participants in each grade level: Willow Ingram (4th), Rylee Sivert (5th), Sophia Galvez (6th), Eli Boyd (7th), and Ava Collier (8th).
These 4-H members competed against 7 other 4-H members in ther grade level hoping for first place honors.
The top-3 in each grade level receive a medal. This year Rylee, Sophia, Eli, and Ava all earned a 2nd place award.
The Regional 4-H Public Speaking Contest for high school students was also recently held.
This year Jim Jenkins, 12th grader at Cherokee High School, represented Hawkins County in the Regional Public Speaking Contest in Knoxville.
In the high school division, 4-H members are required to present a 4-7 minute prepared speech about 4-H.
They are then given a topic and must present a 1-2 minute extemporaneous speech.
This year, Jim placed second in the Regional Public Speaking Contest.