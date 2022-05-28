The Local Artists Gallery is pleased to announce their artist of the month for May 2022 is Monica Byington.
Monica joined the gallery in 2015 and has progressed in oil paintings since joining the Adult Art Classes led by Christine Fore. She has now taken over teaching the Adult Art Classes since the retirement of Christine; she teaches two classes a week, one on Wednesday from 2PM to 4PM and one on Saturday from 1PM to 3PM.
Since joining The Gallery Monica has served as President, Vice-President, and is now the Scheduler and all-around Go-to person for The Gallery. Her passion for Art is evident in the devotion she has for The Gallery and all that it represents.
She now does commissioned portraits and has begun to work in water color as well. Monica has taken a first place ribbon at the first contest she entered art in at the Heritage Association held Art Show in 2017 and has won a ribbon every year since.
She has pieces on display at various venues in Morristown and has become more active in local Arts and Crafts events in the area. Monica is a long time resident of Surgoinsville and spends a lot of time at the gallery honing her skills while working behind the counter. Her art pieces are displayed in the front window of the Local Artists Gallery for the month of May.
We welcome all our friends and neighbors to visit The Local Artists Gallery at 124 E. Main St., Rogersville, Tennessee Monday through Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM. We will also be open on 27 May from 6PM to 9PM for the first Rogersville Cruise-In on the Square.
You may notice that we are in the process of reorganizing. Our building has been purchased and we have a new landlord so we are losing some of our original space. We hope that our efforts will make it easier for you, our friends and neighbors in the community, to enjoy the works of your Local Artists.