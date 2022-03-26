At least two people were hospitalized Saturday evening with burn injuries as a result of a house fire at the Knights II Subdivision off of Old Rt. 66 south of Rogersville.
Firefighters responded to the residential fire around 7 p.m. at 216 Knight Road 1 in the Persia community south of Rogersville.
The initial report was that multiple patients were transported to the hospital. a source at the scene told the Review at least two patients were transported with burn injuries.
First responders and members of the Hawkins County Humane Society were on the scene attempting to catch household pets. Two dogs were recovered, one perished in the fire, and one was injured in the fire and rescuers were attempting to locate it.
The Review will update this story as more information become available.