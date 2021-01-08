Nancy Horton

Nancy Caroll Horton, 74, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on Thursday, January 7th surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, John and Lona Baker.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Hugh Kyle Horton; sons Dwayne Eddie Horton and Michael Blaine Horton and wife Cheri; six grandchildren: Wes, Brittny, Chelsea Bullen and husband Forrest, Connor, Colton, and Emma; two great-grandchildren: Ryder and Beau; special pet “Pepper”.
Nancy was a strong Christian woman and prayer warrior. She was a member of Duck Creek Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and was well known for her famous fudge. She loved all animals and enjoyed gardening and growing beautiful flowers. Her kind and gentle spirit made her loved by all who met her.
The family will receive friends at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville on Saturday, January 9th from 5-7pm with funeral service to follow. Pastors Kester Bunch and Stevie Rogers (her pretend son) will conduct the service. Burial will be Sunday, January 10th at 2pm at Bloomer-Horton Cemetery, Mountain Valley Rd, Clinch. Due to the pandemic, friends and family are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences can be made to www.christiansells.com.
Our Moms favorite scriptures that she quoted to us almost every day was John 3:16- For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. Phil. 4:13- I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me. Psalm 118:24-This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.
We love you Mom. We sure are gonna miss you calling us.
-Love Mike and Dwayne