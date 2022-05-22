No athlete would be able to participate in any sport without training. In team sports, athletes train untold hours taking them from individual participants to a team effort, who works so well together, they actually begin to know what to expect from fellow team-mates.
When this happens, individuals mold into teams that win championships.
Our founding fathers lived in a day that this principle was understood in application of their faith in God. The principle is understood trough a story in Genesis 11. A group of people moved to the plain of Shinar and decided to build a tower to heaven. Three times in the first 4 verses, the people were said to be “as one”.
In verse six, God looks down on this project which greatly displeased Him, but He said “the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do’; and now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do.” God’s solution was to confuse their language which brought division amongst these folks and they left off their project.
The principle is simply this. Great unity brings great success. Slightly rephrased, Jesus states in Mark and Luke that any group that is divided will not be successful.
When I think about life in the days of our founders, there were very distinct faith groups, called Congregationalist, Quakers, Anglicans, Presbyterians, Methodists and Baptists. Yet these groups held to the absolute principles of the Bible and based on their common faith in God through Jesus Christ, they met together, formed a government, fought the British, and created a document called the Constitution that is the longest written governing document on earth next to Israel whose government was simply outlined through Scripture.
No matter how strong, no one group during the days of our founding could have carried the task through. The most amazing fact is that no one group carried the lead. In 21st century America, groups might participate in an effort only if they lead and control it, but that wasn’t in the mind of our founders. We never hear of a faith named above another.
I’m reminded of Jesus prayer in John 17, that hasn’t been answered yet, however our founders understood it. “ That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me.” Multiple denominations didn’t form until 1,500 years after the church was birthed. Denominations aren’t bad, as long as the name doesn’t stand in the way of them working together like they did in our founding days.
Jesus reiterated God’s greatest desire for us in Matt 22. He said the greatest commandment above any of the 10 is to love the Lord with ALL our heart, soul, mind and strength, but the 2nd greatest is to love each other. It seems that speaks to Jesus prayer that we be one. Why? That as we come together as one, “nothing will be restrained of us”
We can’t go back and change yesterday, but we can certainly see many opportunities ahead of us. The next one is to work together as “ONE” to support the “Go Tell Crusade” this fall. The “kickoff banquet” is at Hope Church May 23rd. (Tickets are available through the Facebook page Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade.) Then we can join arm in arm to make the Crusade, August 28-31st , a county changing effort.
Just as in our founders day, all the concerns about what faith group would come out on top, What faith group would be recorded in history as the leader is never mentioned. But the first amendment tells us our founders worked as one. We’ve had two great Awakenings in our nation since our founding. Which denomination led the way. The answer is they all did. They allowed a move of God to lead the way working “as one” to see God turn our nation back to Him.
Let us let Jesus directive and the lessons learned from our past, direct us today and into our future.