Saturdays with the Chef makes its return to the Kingsport Farmers Market on June 4. Discover how to take advantage of those peak season produce items with creative tips and new recipes from local chefs.
“We’re excited to bring in the summer season with this wonderful program,” said Market Manager Kristie Leonard. “The Kingsport Farmers Market is a great place to shop, but we also strive to be a place where people can learn something new too.”
Saturdays with the Chef is a free cooking demo series showcasing local chefs and their recipes using produce available at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Copies of each chef’s recipe will be available at the demo and online, and free samples are also available at each demo.
The series takes place every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in June and July at the Kingsport Farmers Market. There will be no event on July 2 due to the holiday weekend.
Come sample cooking from featured chefs from local businesses, then buy the ingredients to make it at home while you’re at the market. Purchasing from local farmers not only boosts the local economy, but also is a great way to provide healthy and fresh food for you and your family.
The series is sponsored by Food City, Visit Kingsport and the City of Kingsport.
The Kingsport Farmers Market, part of the City of Kingsport, manages the weekly markets at the Kingsport Farmers Market facility. The Kingsport Farmers Market’s mission is to provide a vibrant, diverse market place for local and regional farmers and artisans to sell their products to the Kingsport community.