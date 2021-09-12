Sandra Wells recently released a comedy crime novel “One Cent at a Time” that takes place in her rural home town community of St. Clair. This novel is a comedy and her sixth published book.
A flooded family restaurant, in rural Tennessee, turns two desperate women into kidnappers. Everything goes fine until they try to collect the ransom. The first couple of times turn out to be total disasters. A laugh out loud comedy! Will the girls ever get the hang of being criminals? I doubt it!
Sandra moved to St Clair a little over 5 years ago from Myrtle Beach, S.C.
She also has a love of photography and spends many days searching for that perfect rural barn picture in the Tennessee and North Carolina area.
She began her career in writing in March 2020. In this short amount of time she has written 6 novels and a short story.
She wrote all her books on a Samsung Galaxy CELL PHONE. Her latest book takes place in Saint Clair, Tennessee.
The five other books she has written include: Just Like That, Nothing Else Matters, Fatal Prediction, Before Dawn, and The Clock Struck Midnight.
Barnaby the Satisfied Troll is a short story.
Books are available at: https://allauthor.com/author/pookybear1961/ or on Amazon.