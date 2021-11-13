Food Lion 1497 in Church Hill unveils a complete store makeover just in time for the holidays says David Derrick, store manager.
“We are celebrating our Grand Re-opening Nov. 3rd, with an act of gratefulness, by making a personal store donation to Emergency Services, our local food pantry for the Church Hill community with a gift of $500,” Derrick said. “Church Hill was chosen as one of 87 Food Lion stores who received store makeovers and will offer full shelves and special sale prices over the next couple of weeks.”
Of One Accord ministry director Sheldon Livesay expressed gratitude on behalf of Of One Accord for their long term partnership going back to the Food Lion opening, 23 years ago in Church Hill.
Livesay, who received the gift, also expressed his gratitude to Derrick and the Food Lion Network on behalf of every Appalachian family who will be fed through this partnership effort.
“This gift will be used locally through Emergency Services food pantry in the Church Hill Shopping Center, serving local low income families who are food insecure,” Livesay said.
Five years ago Of One Accord was awarded a Pantry Makeover for the Rogersville Food Pantry. Of One Accord was recognized as Food Lion’s top agency of the year nationwide.
Derrick and Livesay both agreed at the end of the year, what matters most, whether it a grocery store or a food pantry is the people that are served.
Both Food Lion and Of One Accord strive to do that well.