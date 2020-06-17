HARROGATE — Lincoln Memorial University recently announced that the Dean’s List for the Spring semester of 2020.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. The following students from Hawkins County were recognized:
ROGERSVILLE — Autumn Belcher, Abigail Berndt, Landon Margetjak, Annia Mullins, Harper Russell, Victoria Voiles, and Hunter Wyatt.
SURGOINSVILLE — Sinclair Conley
MOORESBURG — Kristyn Kelly, and Brent Smith.
CHURCH HILL — Alexis Moore, Samantha Painter, and Clayton Stanley.
