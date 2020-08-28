Take a break from the depressing national news and life’s troubles, and test yourself with this Bible trivia quiz. The answers and/or references are at the end, but don’t peek! Answers containing lists are found in the given Bible passages. If you don’t know the answers, read those Bible verses because you probably will learn something new!
1. How many books of the Bible are there? Can you name them in order?
2. How many books of the Bible have only one chapter? Name them.
3. Which is the only book that has two chapters?
4. Who spent time inside a great fish; in a lion’s den; or in a fiery furnace without any harm to them?
5. After Sarah died, Abraham took another wife. What was her name? How many children did she have with Abraham?
6. How old were Abraham and Moses when they died?
7. Name the ten commandments.
8. What are the names of Samuel’s godly mother and father?
9. Who did Paul love and refer to as his son?
10. What are the names of Jesus’ twelve disciples?
11. Who replaced Jesus’ betrayer as an apostle?
12. Who was the first Christian martyr?
13. What were the ten plagues God sent to Egypt to prove His identity as the only true God?
14. Who were the two people taken to heaven without dying first?
15. The Bible records Jesus raising three people from the dead. Who were they?
Last spring when students were home from school, I challenged my grandchild to memorize select Bible verses and some biblical trivia. If an 8-year-old can learn this, so can adults! Answers:
1) 66 The list of the books is located in the Bible’s table of contents.
2) 5; Obadiah, Philemon, 2 John, 3 John, Jude
3) Haggai
4) Jonah; Daniel; Shadrach, Meshach & Abednego (Jonah 1:17, 2:10; Daniel 6:16-23; Daniel 3:19-27)
5) Keturah; they had six kids (Genesis 25:1-2)
6) Abraham was 175; Moses was 120 (Genesis 25:7; Deuteronomy 34:7)
7) God’s Ten Commandments are recorded in Exodus 20:1-17.
8) Hannah and Elkanah (1 Samuel 1:1, 20)
9) Timothy (1 Timothy 1:2,18; 2 Timothy 1:2, 2:1)
10) Matthew 10:2-4
11) Matthias (Acts 1:26)
12) Stephen (Acts 7:54-60)
13) The plagues are documented in Exodus 7-11.
14) Enoch and Elijah (Hebrews 11:5; 2 Kings 2:11)
15) A widow’s son, Jairus’ daughter, and Lazarus (Luke 7:12-15; Luke 8:49-55; John 11:43-44)