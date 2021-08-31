I want to introduce myself through this opportunity to write a periodic column. My name is Sheldon Livesay and I work with a great group of folks next door to the Review office in a ministry called Of One Accord Ministry. Of One Accord is a helps ministry that operates in both Hawkins and Hancock Counties serving nearly 100,000 people a year and distributing nearly $5 million dollars worth of goods and services a year through nearly 18 programs.
But today, I want to direct a Hawkins County “Howdy” to a multitude of new residents that have moved here from around the country. Many of you felt you were losing your voice and your freedom and you uprooted yourselves from what you knew to move to East Tennessee. We have learned East TN is considered one of the most favorable places to move in all the United States right now.
My first invite is to get involved locally. We need you. Non-profits in Hawkins County, are one of the reasons you chose to move here. We work really hard to make this a better community to live, but all of us struggle for enough people to volunteer and be involved.
We have 12 volunteer fire departments, rescue squads, medical clinics, food pantries, hot meals delivery programs, pregnancy support programs and a host of other programs in the county that need you.
The QR Codes like the one above is beginning to show up in store fronts across the county. Click on it with your phone and others, like ours above, will ask that you fill out a short survey that goes back to the non-profit and to our group that invites you to meet other newcomers each 2nd Tuesday night at 7pm at Amis Mill. We want to personally say “Thank You” for choosing us.
We know many of you moved here because you have strong faith in God. East TN is not only the Belt Buckle of the Bible Belt, but people are coming here saying, God told them, “the next Great Awakening was about to begin”, and He was inviting them to move here and be a part.
That excites us in ministry to the core.
We are also preparing a digital “new-comers” packet that we will mail to all those on the list, but I for one will be thrilled for you to stop at The Shepherd’s Center thrift store and meet you. Let me properly introduce myself to you, show you around. I used to be a local historian here at one time and I want you to feel you have just moved back home. Hope to see you soon!!