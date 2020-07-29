Nowhere in the Bible does it say that God won’t give us more than we can handle. It’s a common misconception that He prevents disasters and tough times from affecting our lives. Perhaps people are confusing problems with temptation: “God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear” (1 Corinthians 10:13).
Prosperity preachers mislead others if they claim once you accept Jesus as your Savior, you’ll have the best life without challenging problems. Quite the contrary, Jesus said, “In this world you will have trouble” (John 16:33).
Unbelievers often accuse God of not being good because He allows starvation, persecution, cancer, and all kinds of evil to disrupt our lives. However, God made this world perfect; it was man who disobeyed God and brought death and destruction into the world. Some of our adversities are outcomes from a broken world while others are consequences of bad decisions. God gave man free will, but also provided a plan of salvation through Jesus when man chose poorly. Thankfully, this sin-filled life is temporary and the next eternal one is perfect.
When we feel defeated from a hardship, we may think God has abandoned us. We must never let our doubts overwhelm us. God will never leave or forsake His children (Deuteronomy 31:6), and just because we suffer doesn’t mean He isn’t good or doesn’t care. “He cares for those who trust in him … Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you” (Nahum 1:7; 1 Peter 5:7).
If we never struggle, our faith would not grow or deepen. David cried out to God when he wrote, “How long, O Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face from me?” (Psalm13:1). And after venting his emotions, he ended up writing, “But I trust in your unfailing love; my heart rejoices in your salvation” (Psalm13:5).
When a person suffers deeply -- physically, emotionally, mentally--God’s help is greatly desired, which in turn initiates a closer relationship with Him. God wants us to need Him, to depend on Him and not ourselves. Paul explained that the hardships he suffered occurred so he and his companions would not rely on themselves, but on God who raises the dead, and is able to do anything (2 Corinthinians 1:9).
David proclaimed, “The righteous cry out, and the Lord hears them; he delivers them from all their troubles” (Psalm 34:17). I wholeheartedly believe the Lord has heard my cries these past two months, but I’m still waiting for deliverance from my trouble. When I die, I’ll be pain-free, but I prefer to be restored much sooner. Since I’ve been blessed with past miraculous healings, I’ve been begging God to heal me again. And I wonder why He hasn’t granted my request, not even through modern medicine. My faith is being tested. How did Job persevere for years with painful sores all over his body? I’ve crumbled after only a couple of months from unrelenting nerve pain.
We do everything we can with our resources and pray that the Lord will use our doctors and procedures to help our health issues. But when they don’t work, discouragement sets in. That’s when it’s important to have Christian friends who pray for you and encourage you during your crisis.
It’s hard to accept God’s will for your life when it involves something you loathe, like pain. Yet, I’d be negligent if I fail to glorify Him for helping me with some necessary tasks. I’ve noticed when I’m cringing with pain, He still graciously enables me to accomplish something important.
Reviewing my list of God’s interventions in my life has reminded and assured me that God still loves me and is hearing my prayers. His timing certainly isn’t mine, but I continue to trust Him because He has already proved that “in all things, God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28). So I look forward to how He’s going to turn this painful health experience into something good.