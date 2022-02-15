Bluegrass at Bellamy’s owner Johnny Greer said he’s been sitting at home for two years, and it’s time to get out of the house.
Bellamy’s hosted its last Bluegrass show in February of 2020 just as the COVID pandemic was kicking into gear.
Starting this Saturday, Feb. 19 Bellamy’s will begin hosting monthly concerts again on the third Saturday of the month with shows starting at 7:30 p.m. as usual.
“Hopefully everything is going to get back to normal with our monthly concerts,” Greer said. “We’ll have food — hot dogs and beans and cornbread, and potato soup, pizza and a lot of different desserts.”
Music is a big part of Greer’s life. Aside from owning and operating Bellamy’s for the past 21 years he is also an accomplished Bluegrass performer.
Keeping Bellamy’s closed during the pandemic has been rough on him.
“I’ve announced two or three times we were reopening and had to call it off because of COVID,” Greer said. “But, it seems like the end is in sight. I’ve been playing with the groups I play with, and I’ve noticed that the crowds are really picking up. Everywhere I’ve played people are really hungry for entertainment, so it’s time.”
Greer added, “We’ve got to go on and live. I’m 72 years old. I’ve got to finish up here and not be held at the house all the time. I've got to keep going. I can't slow down. We've sat around for two years."
Bellamy’s last concert before shutting down for the pandemic in February of 2020 featured Middlesborough, Ky. band “Shadow Ridge”. Coincidentally, Bellamy’s band for the reopening will also be Shadow Ridge.
“Shadow Ridge plays very traditional Bluegrass. They’re just a real good Bluegrass band,” Greer said. “They’re funny. They cut up and have a good time, and the audience usually has a good time with them too.”
Bellamy’s usually has two shows going on at the same time. While the featured group is playing in the main hall, a pick-up group of walk-in musicians that Greer calls “The Jammers” are playing out in the adjacent antique store where refreshments are sold.
When the main group takes a break The Jammers take to the main stage and keep the music flowing.
Greer added, “We’ll try to have a halftime ensemble, but it’s never planned out. Whoever shows, The Jammers will get up there and play a few songs during intermission, so we keep the entertainment going.”
Bellamy’s opened in 1909, and has been a hardware and grocery store, a seller of funeral supplies and a John Deere dealership. At one time dead bodies were stored at Bellamy’s until a train picked them up and transported them to their final resting place.
Greer and his brother-in-law Mickey Houston purchased the building in 2001 from the Bellamy family, and today the structure is a combination concert hall and antique store.
Bellamy’s, located at 1714 Main St. in Surgoinsville
The main show begins at 7:30 p.m. and generally ends around 10 p.m. Admission is $10, and refreshments are sold in the antique shop.