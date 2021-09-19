Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following Hawkins County students on being named to the summer 2021 President’s List:
Brittny Horton of Rogersville; Kaitlin Condry of Mount Carmel; Jodi Kasprzyk of Rogersville; Kristi Elliott of Church Hill; and Ashley Robinson of Rogersville.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President’s List.
Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
