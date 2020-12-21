Rondell Caudill, age 66, passed away peacefully at home on December 18, 2020. He was very well known for his love of cars, motorcycles and the sound of engines. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping and four wheeling. Rondell's greatest accomplishment was his daughter, Sheila Williams. He absolutely adored his two grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Rondell was a member of New Life Missionary Baptist Church. He accepted the Lord on October 8, 2017.
He was preceded in death by wife, Mabeline Caudill; parents, Mearl and Ellen Caudill; brothers, Larry Caudill, Ricky Caudill; sister, Linda Caudill.
He is survived by his daughter, Sheila Williams (Gary); grandchildren, Christopher Weston (Miranda) and Savannah Henard (Benjamin); siblings, Ruby Cook (Jonathan), Danny Caudill, Shirley Caudill, Bobby Caudill (Jennifer), Mearl Caudill Jr. (Nancy), Gary Caudill (Wilma), Sharon Caudill; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Callie and Sarah with Amedisys Hospice.
There will be a private family ceremony at 6pm on Sunday, December 20 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with Rev. Rex Cole officiating. Family and friends will meet at Highland Cemetery on Monday, December 21 at 11am for a Graveside service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com