KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is requesting citizen tips to help locate Miles C. Mullins.
Mullins is a registered sex offender and is currently wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for:
1) Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (Child Pornography);
2) Violation of the Sex Offender Registry (2 counts); and,
3) Failure to Appear in Criminal Court.
Mullins, 44, stands five feet and four inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees him or may know where he can be located is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: