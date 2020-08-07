The Panther Creek/Kyles Ford Volunteer Fire Dept. would like to thank everyone who came out to support our recent hot dog supper fundraiser. We had a great turnout and it was nice to see everyone. Social Distancing has prevented us from doing any fundraising, yet the operating expenses do not stop during a crisis. Trucks break down and bills need to be paid while emergency calls keep coming in. The event was held in honor of our fallen firefighter Lou Maloratsky. Rest in peace Lou, we’ll take it from here!
