With warmer weather just around the corner, you might start thinking about firing up the grill for an easy al fresco dinner.
But what kind of grill will it be? Pellet? Charcoal? Gas?
There are lots of options out there, so let’s break it down.
Charcoal Grills
This is the granddaddy of them all, the hot charcoal grill. You’ve probably used one of these before, as they’re the least expensive and most common option out there.
These grills don’t have temperature dials; instead, you control the heat through airflow. Charcoal grills leave food with a distinct smoky flavor, but they heat up more slowly and require more clean-up than other grills.
Ceramic or Kamado Grills
These egg-shaped grills are extremely versatile and their unique shape gives them excellent heat circulation, allowing the food to cook evenly.
The thick ceramic walls tolerate high heat well and also help maintain a low, slow cook for pork shoulder and other juicy cuts.
The convection heating in the egg shape means it also makes an excellent pizza oven.
Gas Grills
One of the most popular types of outdoor grills, gas grills are convenient. But they require an external source of fuel, either in the form of a portable tank of a line from your home’s gas supply, which limits the mobility of the grill.
However, they are convenient to us and a breeze to clean up. Multiple burners can create different heat zones for different foods and temperature dials make controlling your cooking a snap.
Pellet Grills
A relative newcomer to the grilling marketplace is the pellet grill, which combine charcoal and gas grills.
They’re electrically powered, but burn hardwood pellets for heat and smoke, meaning you get convenient, precise temperature control with the smoky goodness of char-grilled food. Some models even allow you to control the grill with your phone.
Electric Grills
These grills are great if you live in an apartment or condo where you aren’t allowed charcoal or gas grills for safety reasons.
These grills are among the smallest on the market and even come in tabletop models. They heat quickly and cook evenly and are also a snap to clean up, but the electric grill chef will rely on marinades and liquid smoke for most of the flavor.