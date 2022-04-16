Dan Benarcik, Horticulturist at Chanticleer Garden, will present “Design Principals of the Pros That Can Be Applied to the Home Landscape: A Design Talk.” on Thursday, April 21, at 7 pm.
7 p.m. at Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market Street in Kingsport.
Sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS) the program is free and the public is invited. For more information phone 423-348-6572 or email sapsnews@gmail.com, http://saps.us/.
Chanticleer has been called the most romantic, imaginative, and exciting public garden in America. Dan Benarcik, one of seven highly talented Horticulturists, has been instrumental in the garden’s transformation since its infancy. Dan is a passionate gardener and artist who fuses his love of plants, sculpture, and design into excitement and wonder.
This design and motivational talk will give gardeners, whether novice or experienced, tips to enliven your own gardens and ideas to use when thinking about your beds, pots and plant combinations for the season ahead.
Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Dan’s childhood found him with one foot in the flowershop/ greenhouse and one in the woodshop. A University of Delaware plant science degree led him to Mt. Cuba Center as the Woodspath gardener, then a jump to wholesale plant sales with Imperial Nurseries before joining the young team at Chanticleer in Wayne, Penn.
There he has spent 28 years creating and implementing seasonal displays within the Courtyard Gardens, which include the famous and stunning Teacup Garden, named for its central fountain. Dan’s focus has long been tropical and non-hardy plants with a strong emphasis on dynamic design, creative container combinations, and innovative display.
He also conceives and manufactures the wood workings, stone carvings, paintings, and metal works on display throughout the garden. His enthusiasm for design has translated into building furniture both for the garden and for his home and to teaching chair building workshops.
It was a natural progression to want to share his passion for horticulture through speaking and writing. Dan joined the Garden Writers Association now Gardencomm and served as the Regional Director as well as earning the status of Fellow. His writing has appeared in Fine Gardening, Horticulture, Martha Stewart Living and Rodale’s gardening books.
He is co-author of The Art of Gardening: Design Inspiration and Innovative Planting Techniques from Chanticleer. On television, he has promoted plants on QVC for Cottage Farms Nursery and was featured on episodes of ‘Cultivating Life’ and with his home garden on Growing a Greener World. He lectures internationally.
In his remaining free time, he teaches and volunteers. He is part of the continuing education program at Longwood Gardens. He volunteers for the Delaware Center for Horticulture’s Rare Plant Auction as part of the Plant Selection Committee and as a Plant Expert at the event.
He judges for the Philadelphia Flower Show. Dan and his wife share an acre of residential gardens in Wilmington, Delaware. For more, see his website: https://danbenarcik.com/.