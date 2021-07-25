Though the large-scale search efforts have been scaled back in the search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, many emergency response representatives told the Commission’s Public Safety Committee that they are “not done yet” with the case.
Wells went missing from the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15. A large-scale search lasted 13 days, and the investigation has already been underway for nearly six weeks.
Though all representatives noted that the priority is on bringing Wells home safely, this routine monthly committee meeting provided a place for responders to update commissioners on the case and how their agencies will be affected financially.
“If I knew more, I would tell you”
“As far as my agency goes, we know no more than we did on day 13 when we scaled back operations, other than the fact that she is missing,” Captain Tim Coup of the Church Hill Rescue Squad, told the committee on July 21. “We are assisting local, state and federal resources and agencies with whatever they may need.”
He added, “If I had the information and I was at liberty to tell you, I would tell you today. If I knew where she was, she would have been back on June 15.”
He explained that his agency is regularly questioned for updates.
“I have updated the media outlets locally, all the way to Nashville and all the way to New York with everything I know,” he said. “I wish I knew more.”
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Department Lt. James Woods told the committee that the HCSO is still fielding calls related to the Wells case and “follows up on every one of them.”
“We’re not done yet,” he said. “Somebody out there knows something. Somebody saw something...we need every little piece of information we can get.”
He noted that the HCSO is still conducting spot-searches as they follow up on leads.
3,000 acres searched
A total of 120 different agencies and 1,194 ground searchers, not including the command post, logistics team, and law enforcement officers, participated in the search. This group covered just over 4.6 square miles and roughly 3,000 acres in the Beech Creek community.
The first night of the search, Coup noted that a representative from Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) was on site within hours.
As of July 21, Coup told the Committee that just the 25 CHRS members involved in the search had logged 2,648 man hours on the search, though this number continues to grow each day the case continues. HCRS members logged 2,185 man hours, and Hawkins Co. Central Dispatch logged an additional 1,000 man hours at the mobile communications trailer.
Coup told the committee that the national average worth of a volunteer man hour is $28.54, so CHRS logged $75,573.92 over the 13 day search, and HCRS logged $62,359.90.
HCRS also logged 1,500 miles on the road to haul personnel and pick up supplies.
Radio issues plague search efforts
Though he praised the efforts of the searchers, Coup told the committee that radio communication issues plagued the search efforts.
“We determined once we arrived on scene (in Beech Creek) that communication was going to be a problem with the phones and the radios,” said Hawkins Co. 911 Director Lynn Campbell.
“If it wasn’t for Hawkins County Rescue Squad having their mobile event repeater that they were able to deploy there at the site, we wouldn’t have had radio communications hardly at all the first night,” Coup added.
Campbell explained that he immediately requested a mobile site from FirstNet, which is an AT&T wireless broadband network for first responders. Though these mobile sites generally require 24 hours to arrive on site, this site arrived within 12 hours.
“Anybody who had AT&T service with FirstNet, this gave them service at the search site,” he said.
He explained that his agency also tried to do some “patching” with the HCRS mobile communications trailer and their event repeater but were unable to do so.
Instead, they requested another mobile site from TACN (Tennessee Advanced Communications Network). Sullivan County EMA and TEMA also provided around 50 radios to the searchers on the scene.
“If it hadn’t been for them providing those radios, we would have been a mess in Beech Creek,” he said. “We would have had no communication with these people.”
Emergency responders have experienced problems with the county’s emergency communications system since portions of it went completely offline in December of 2019. The system has been the topic of many heated conversations between the county commission and Emergency Management Agency Director Jamie Miller since this time.
Though the county was awarded a $250,000 emergency grant to cover a portion of the $425,000 replacement system in October of 2020, parts needed to complete the system have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Later in the July 21 meeting, an angry exchange ensued between a commissioner and Miller over this very topic and will be covered in a separate, in-depth Review article.
Financial impact of 13-day search
Coup said that the 13-day search for Wells didn’t have a “detrimental effect” on his agency’s budget or cause them to go into debt, but it will take away from the money the agency had budgeted for training and repairs.
“The only thing this is going to do is take away money for training, equipment and some of the critical infrastructures that we are having,” he said. “A frontline rescue truck that had catastrophic engine failure is now having to be pushed back a little.”
He noted that HCRS loaned their agency a frontline rescue truck to use during the search.
“These agencies worked flawlessly”
“You guys should be proud of these agencies,” Coup told the committee. “These agencies worked flawlessly. There was never an ill word or an argument. We worked flawlessly for 13 days.”
He also thanked those who volunteered to feed and clothe the searchers.
“For 13 days, these searchers never had to wonder if they were going to have water or food,” he said. “We had everything from socks, ibuprofen, sunscreen, bug spray, additional clothes, additional gear, and everything they could possibly need to make sure these guys stayed safe.”
He singled out the efforts of Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad Lieutenant Corey Young, Logistic Section Officer Sandra Lewis, and her husband Tim Lewis.
“I kept telling Sandra (Lewis) that she was the real MVP,” he said. “She orchestrated every meal, supplies...I actually never had to ask her a question. I walked out of the command post, and it was there and taken care of.”
“When we asked for something, we got 20,30,40 or 50 of them--more than what we had asked for,” Young added. “We had to get enclosed trailers to store the stuff...we basically had a Walmart up there...We had everything that anybody could imagine. Several people who came in from outside (the county), said they had never seen anything like that before in anything they had been to all over the United States.”