NEWMAN’S RIDGE — Located on Newman’s Ridge Road, at one of the highest geographic points in Hancock County, visitors often stop at Goins Chapel Baptist Church to just gaze at the beautiful mountain panorama that unfolds below. (PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Are there other beautiful, special or unique places in Hancock County that you would like to see featured here? Contact Publisher Tommy Campbell at hancockeagle@therogersvillereview.com.)
