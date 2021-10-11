The Church Hill Middle School Panthers earned two wins last week including a makeup game Oct. 5 against Chuckey Doak, and an Oct. 7 shutout of the Rogersville Middle School Warriors to close out the regular season.
During the 33-0 victory over the RMS Warriors Church Hill was clicking on both sides of the ball with the offense having a great night but the defense having some huge plays as well to shut the Warriors down.
Austin Glass had a total of 3 TD’s for the night with 2 receiving and 1 rushing.
Keeling Releford had a touchdown on both sides of the ball with one huge rushing TD and a fumble recovery for a TD.
The defense was led also by Grayden Dennis who also did a lot of blocking from the tight end position which allowed the Panthers to move the ball not only in the air but also on the ground.
Cooper Frasier also stopped the offense of the Warriors with 2 interceptions.
Quarterback Jameson Mowell threw for 2 TD’s on the night.
The Panthers traveled to Unicoi County for the Bowl Game Tuesday, Oct. 12. Check the weekend edition of the Review for highlights of that game.
The RMS Warriors close out their 2021 season with a 3-5 record.
Panthers 14, Chuckey Doak 6
In the Oct. 5 makeup game CHMS hosted Chuckey Doak for 8th Grade Night.
This was a night for a strong defensive game on both sides of the ball. The Panthers Gavin Stout scored the first touchdown of the night.
Late in the 4th quarter, Jameson Mowell had a touchdown run to seal the deal for the Panthers.
Isaiah Ward, Austin Glass, and Grayden Dennis played a very good game of Defense to give the panthers the win over Chuckey Doak.
Eighth grade Players were recognized at the end of the game.