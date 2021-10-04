A Mount Carmel resident has filed an ethics complaint against Mount Carmel City Manager Mike Housewright over an incident involving the removal of a street light.
Housewright has actively asserted that the claim is “completely without merit.” This same incident has been the topic of conversation at numerous board meetings and the subject of Sunshine Law violation allegations against aldermen.
The ethics complaint requires that a full investigation take place, and City Attorney John Pevy requested that another attorney conduct the investigation to ensure objectivity.
“I will be cooperating fully and openly with whoever is selected to investigate the matter,” Housewright told the Review. “I feel that the claim is completely without merit and believe the investigation will bear that out.”
Ethics complaint
The “ethics and discrimination” complaint stems from an citizen Brenda Parker’s frustration with a street light that had recently been removed after her neighbor (a city employee) became frustrated that the light was shining in her window.
Parker wanted the streetlight to remain, as hospice nurses frequented the house to care for her ailing husband, and she claimed to have seen bears around the neighborhood. The streetlight was removed, “at a time of great hardship on us,” Parker wrote.
“Mr. Housewright gave us no warning that he was having the light removed,” she wrote. “After it was taken off the pole in front of my house, I called Mr. Housewright to ask why it was taken away and ask that it be put back. I told him we relied heavily on that light as it was the only streetlight on the street. He informed me that the reason he removed it was because (a city employee) asked him to remove the light. He told me that the light would not be put back up.”
Parker goes on to allege that she informed Housewright of the bear sightings, and he again told her that the light would not be put back.
Additionally, she explained that she called AEP (American Electric Power) and requested that the light be put back. She claimed that they originally told her she could expect a two week wait, but, when she explained that her husband was ill and bears had been spotted in the area, the light was put back within two hours.
Prior to the light being removed, the town footed the bill. However, the elderly citizen noted that she is now paying for the light.
“[The streetlight] was up there a long time and turned towards Brenda’s house,” Former CMFO (Chief Municipal Finance Officer) Tammy Conner told the board on Sept. 23. “When Gary Lawson was mayor, [Parker] told him she was paying for the light. He said, ‘you don’t need to pay for it, we’ll turn it towards the street, and we’ll pay for it.’”
A full investigation
“Given the politically fraught nature of the issue--it has become far more political than it likely should have been--we (Pevy and Housewright) have to work closely together, so my recommendation is that the board instruct me to find a neutral third party to conduct this investigation,” Pevy told the board at their Sept. 23 meeting. “That way, no matter what the outcome is, there can be no hint of bias either way as to how that outcome was determined.”
Alderman John Gibson asked how much the investigation would cost the town.
“It’s going to cost a lot either way,” Pevy said. “Hopefully it won’t cost a lot, but there isn’t a significant difference whether I’m doing it or someone else is.”
Pevy added, “There are some times that you can say, ‘that’s ridiculous’ (over some accusations), but I think there has been so much about this at this point that it needs to be investigated and put to rest one way or another.”
“Well, why can’t we go back to the status quo?” Alderman Jim Gilliam asked. “Turn the daggum light around. If somebody don’t like it, go buy them a blind.”
“The board can determine they want to do that, but we’ve still got to deal with this (the ethics complaint),” Pevy said.
Aldermen show up unannounced in front of employee’s home
The issue over which the complaint has been filed was first brought before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at their July meeting when Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk then told the board that resident Brenda Parker had come to Mawk’s office and “talked to her at length” about the streetlight.
Mawk then read extensively from a letter she had received from Parker about the matter.
Additionally, Mawk explained that an asphalt curb had been installed in front of the city employee’s home at her request for the purpose of diverting rainwater from her property. Parker was concerned that the water flow would shift and cause water damage to her property.
Mawk asked Aldermen Gibson, Gilliam, and Darby Patrick to accompany her to inspect the curb in front of the city employee’s home. Both Gibson and Gilliam declined to attend.
Pevy warned Mawk against violating the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (a.k.a. The Sunshine Law) which requires that all meetings of a governing body are to be public meetings and open to the public at all times.
“There was no deliberation and no big secret,” Mawk said at the time. “This was a lady who feels she is being mistreated by our City Manager. I felt like I had no choice but to go.”
“I was not guilty (of violating the Sunshine Law) not one time,” she added on Sept. 23.
Since this meeting, she has repeatedly argued that Pevy unfairly accused her of a Sunshine Law Violation, and claimed that she did not violate the law by meeting with Patrick in front of the employee’s home. The matter has been the subject of numerous heated debates.
Housewright told the board in July when it was first brought up that the situation was a “neighborly dispute” and felt that it was unprofessional for Aldermen to appear in the street in front of a city employee’s home on a Saturday morning without even notifying the employee.
“It doesn’t look the best when we have board members show up in front of an employee’s house,” Housewright said. “I’m sorry to say that recruiting quality employees is difficult. It doesn’t help when you have board members getting in the middle of a neighborly dispute...I would not blame (the employee) if they walked into the office and said, ‘I am sick of this.’ It is completely unacceptable behavior to have board members coming to their home.”
Gibson then noted that he had also received the same letter Mawk had read aloud. He explained that he brought it to Housewright to find out more information about the situation.
Later, at the board’s August workshop, Gibson asked to place on the August full meeting agenda that they open the floor for nominations for the vice mayor as a result of Mawk’s actions in this situation.
However, August’s full meeting was cancelled after several aldermen were exposed to COVID-19, and the matter has not yet been addressed.
On Sept. 23, however, Mawk claimed that people in the community had previously warned her that the board was going to “take her out and put John (Gibson) in (as Vice Mayor). She noted that she had even called MTAS over the situation.
“I thought the whole situation was embarrassing,” she said.
Notably, the ethics complaint was faxed to Mount Carmel City Hall from Hawkins Co. Gas of Mount Carmel, where Mawk is employed. The Review reached out to the business and confirmed that Parker is not employed there.